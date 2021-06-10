OnePlus Nord CE officially announced: Slimmer, speedy and just €299

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is currently taking the wrappers of the latest Nord-branded phone: the Nord CE. Even before the announcement, we knew some details of the newest member of the OnePlus family, thanks to the company sticking to its tradition of drip-feeding details to build anticipation for the launch event.

We know it's called the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and that it's coming to the UK and Europe. CE stands for 'Core Edition', with the aim to strip down the Nord experience to its essentials.

What that means in reality is that the phone has a 4500mAh battery (up from 4115mAh in the first Nord), but still equipped with Warp Charge 30T tech that enables 0-70 per cent in 30 minutes.

It comes in three colours: Blue Void, Charcoal Ink and Silver Ray. The first of those has an attractive, frosted finish, and the design is very reiminiscent of the original Nord. Still, it's thinner than the original, and lighter too.

Inside there's a Snapdragon 750G 5G processor to keep things running smooth, helped further by up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

OnePlus has also announced that the Nord CE 5G will come with a triple camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary camera too. It also has a 119-degree ultrawide camera, and - on the front - a 16MP selfie camera.

AI scene detection adjust settings depending on what you're trying to shoot.

If you want to watch the livestream and catch the action as it happens, head here.

This is a developing story which we'll update as new information is revealed through today's announcement...

Writing by Cam Bunton.