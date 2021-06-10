Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

OnePlus Nord 2 specs list leaked, said to feature MediaTek processor

(Pocket-lint) - In something of a confusing development for the OnePlus line, specs have leaked for a so-called Nord 2, which paint an unclear picture as to where it would sit in the line. 

The leaked specifications list includes a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which is claimed to sit alongside either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a 4500mAh battery. 

While MediaTek's processors are often seen as being mid-range, or low quality, the Dimensity 1200 more closely resembles Snapdragon 800-series processors than the low power mid-range chipsets.

Meaning, this could be a shrewd way for OnePlus to use close to top-tier performance in a phone that costs a lot less than its OnePlus 9 series

Other specifications revealed in the leak by 91Mobiles (in partnership with OnLeaks) include a 6.43-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. 

We're also told to expect a triple camera system on the rear featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor alongside 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary and tertiary sensors. The front facing camera is claimed to feature a 32-megapixel sensor. 

It's unusual timing for a leak, especially considering the Nord CE launch that's taking place today, but the Nord 2 is expected to launch a little later this summer, perhaps next month. 

Design-wise, it's been suggested that the Nord 2 will more closely resemble the OnePlus 9 series and even feature the same Sony sensor that's equipped in the Oppo Find X3 Pro's two main cameras. 

With the Nord CE expected to be a lower-powered phone, having this more powerful processor sat between it and the 9 series could help create a clearer distinction between various Nord and top-tier models as OnePlus awkardly continues its transition into being a mainstream smartphone manufacturer. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.
  Source: [Exclusive] OnePlus Nord 2 specifications revealed: 50MP triple rear cameras, 4,500mAh battery, and more - 91mobiles.com
