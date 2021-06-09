Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

OnePlus Nord CE 5G spills its guts in dramatic photo and video leak

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has long been talking about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the new Core Edition phone that boils thing down to the must-have specs, hence the name.

While OnePlus has been carefully handing out interviews and drip-feeding information via a number of publications, Evan Blass has sliced open the belly of the beast with a huge leak of promo photos and a video.

The video shows exactly who the Nord CE 5G is pitched at, filled with young people having fun, while highlighting those important specs - Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, 90Hz AMOLED display, 4500mAh battery, 30W wired charging and a 64-megapixel main camera.

We also get a glance at the colours it will be offered in, as well as confirmation that it will be just 7.9mm thick.

Most of this we knew already through a combination of OnePlus official confirmations and other leaks, but it's always nice to have everything confirmed by a high-quality video.

The Nord CE looks a lot like the 2020 Nord, OnePlus' foray into the mid-range, resulting in a phone that was hugely popular and great value for money.

The leak also shows off a number of software screens, including some fancy always-on displays, using the Canvas feature that came on the OnePlus 8T.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will officially launch on 10 June, at which point a Core Sale will open up giving OnePlus fans the chance to buy it, before it hits the stores later in June. There are loads of images on @EvLeak's Twitter, so go check them out.

Writing by Chris Hall.
