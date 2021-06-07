OnePlus Nord CE 5G design revealed, looks exactly as you'd expect

(Pocket-lint) - Those expecting something different from the forthcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G might want to temper their excitement: the phone might look exactly as you'd expect it to.

Due to launch on 10 June, the Nord CE 5G is a follow-up to the OnePlus Nord from 2020, looking to out 5G power into the pockets of many with a more affordable proposition than the flagship OnePlus 9 models.

The new leaked render shows off a design with there cameras on the rear, looking a lot like the previous Nord model. Even the colouring that's been applied to this model is a similar teal to the previous model - and that's something that's been running through OnePlus' own hype machine.

OnePlus has previously confirmed the triple camera arrangement and the 64-megapixel main camera, while also saying that the phone will be "sleek and streamlined". It's expected to be 7.9mm thick.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, offer a 4500mAh battery with 30W charging and a 3.5mm headphone socket, which seems to be making something of a comeback. There will be no slider to silence the phone, however.

A 6.43-inch Full HD display will be on the front of the phone, which is just about the same size as the previous model.

The price is expected to be aggressive, however, with a leak suggesting a price in India of ₹22,999 - about €260. OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus community will have early access to sales on 10 June through a Core Sale on the OnePlus website.

OnePlus candidly said: "The Core Sale is the latest in a long line of OnePlus Pop-up events which have seen thousands of OnePlus Community members, the core fans of OnePlus, queue for hours to be the first to get their hands on the latest device from OnePlus."

Hopefully, you won't actually have to queue for hours online to get it.

Writing by Chris Hall.