Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. OnePlus phone news

OnePlus Nord CE 5G design revealed, looks exactly as you'd expect

Author image, Editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pricebaba OnePlus Nord CE 5G design revealed, looks exactly as you'd expect
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Those expecting something different from the forthcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G might want to temper their excitement: the phone might look exactly as you'd expect it to.

Due to launch on 10 June, the Nord CE 5G is a follow-up to the OnePlus Nord from 2020, looking to out 5G power into the pockets of many with a more affordable proposition than the flagship OnePlus 9 models.

The new leaked render shows off a design with there cameras on the rear, looking a lot like the previous Nord model. Even the colouring that's been applied to this model is a similar teal to the previous model - and that's something that's been running through OnePlus' own hype machine.

OnePlus has previously confirmed the triple camera arrangement and the 64-megapixel main camera, while also saying that the phone will be "sleek and streamlined". It's expected to be 7.9mm thick.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, offer a 4500mAh battery with 30W charging and a 3.5mm headphone socket, which seems to be making something of a comeback. There will be no slider to silence the phone, however.

A 6.43-inch Full HD display will be on the front of the phone, which is just about the same size as the previous model.

The price is expected to be aggressive, however, with a leak suggesting a price in India of ₹22,999 - about €260. OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus community will have early access to sales on 10 June through a Core Sale on the OnePlus website.

OnePlus candidly said: "The Core Sale is the latest in a long line of OnePlus Pop-up events which have seen thousands of OnePlus Community members, the core fans of OnePlus, queue for hours to be the first to get their hands on the latest device from OnePlus."

Hopefully, you won't actually have to queue for hours online to get it.

Writing by Chris Hall.
Recommended for you
Apple WWDC 2021: How to watch and what to expect
Apple WWDC 2021: How to watch and what to expect By Maggie Tillman ·
Honor 50 gets showcased on Twitter as hype mounts for launch
Honor 50 gets showcased on Twitter as hype mounts for launch By Chris Hall ·
4 reasons the Motorola G10 is an absolute steal for only £129.99
4 reasons the Motorola G10 is an absolute steal for only £129.99 By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
  • Source: Exclusive: OnePlus Nord CE render reveals rear panel design - pricebaba.com
  • Source: OnePlus Nord CE 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Accidentally Leaked By Company Ahead of June 10 Launch - mysmartprice.com
Sections Phones OnePlus