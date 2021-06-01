OnePlus Nord CE to feature 'sleek and streamlined design'

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has started its teasing for the next phone in its lineup: the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. This is the phone designed to replace the first Nord, released around 12 months ago.

In its first teaser, OnePlus has stated that the Nord CE will feature a "sleek and streamlined" design and with a price set at "an even better price". That tells us two obvious things: it'll be slimmer than the first Nord and it'll also be cheaper.

We don't get much of a proper look at the design in the social media teaser, but we do get a glimpse at the basic appearance. It seems like OnePlus is sticking with the pill-shaped camera housing, rather than switching to the rectangular design found on the 8T and 9 series.

That will mean a visual distinction between the top tier of OnePlus phones and the more accessible Nord line.

What is potentially interesting in the outline teaser image at the top of this page is that there's only one button on the left side of the image. Could it mean the ever-present alert slider switch is on the way out?

Other specs have been unintentionally revealed through an online quiz, as pointed out by 91Mobiles. This quiz popped up, offering a chance to win a OnePlus Nord CE 5G in Charcoal Ink with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

That tells us a couple of basic specs of the phone, but none of the key details yet. We don't have any confirmed details on internal processor, although the Snapdragon 750G has been rumoured, while it's also expected to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED 90Hz display.

If accurate, that would mean it's a similar sized screen to the original Nord, although featuring a processor that's slightly less powerful.

It's customary for OnePlus to drip-feed information in the run up to launch and this year is proving no different. In fact, not only as the drip-feed started, we've also been treated to a drip-feed schedule.

OnePlus has announced that it will be revealing further new features on 2 June, 4 June and 8 June before finally unveiling the phone fully on 10 June. So stay tuned for those coming over the next week.

