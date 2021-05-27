OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed and coming to Europe

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus will soon announce at least two new smartphones - the OnePlus CE 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G.
Somewhat confusingly, either might be the OnePlus Nord 2 leaked by OnePlus itself in the last few days, or not - that might be an additional handset.
What we do know for now is that OnePlus is hosting a "summer event" on 10 June, with the OnePlus CE 5G named as one of the devices to be launched in India.
Say hi to the #OnePlusNordCE5G – the newest addition to the Nord universe – at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event on Thursday, June 10, 7pm onwardsMay 27, 2021
Learn more - https://t.co/oQgVeK4uFW pic.twitter.com/KxeLczZBkw
TechRadar also claims, based on a chat with CEO Pete Lau, that it will be released in Europe too. "We have distilled the original Nord down to its core elements, and added a few extra features to create a great everyday phone at an even more affordable price," he told the tech site.
As for the N200 5G, the site claims it will be a US and Canada exclusive - possibly similar in spec but a different name. It'll be a replacement for the N100, of course.
That just leaves the OnePlus Nord 2, which is still up in the air. We hope to have some clarity soon.