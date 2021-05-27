OnePlus Nord CE 5G confirmed and coming to Europe

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus will soon announce at least two new smartphones - the OnePlus CE 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G.

Somewhat confusingly, either might be the OnePlus Nord 2 leaked by OnePlus itself in the last few days, or not - that might be an additional handset.

What we do know for now is that OnePlus is hosting a "summer event" on 10 June, with the OnePlus CE 5G named as one of the devices to be launched in India.

Say hi to the #OnePlusNordCE5G – the newest addition to the Nord universe – at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event on Thursday, June 10, 7pm onwards



Learn more - https://t.co/oQgVeK4uFW pic.twitter.com/KxeLczZBkw Best smartphones 2021 rated: The top mobile phones available to buy today By Chris Hall · 27 May 2021 May 27, 2021

TechRadar also claims, based on a chat with CEO Pete Lau, that it will be released in Europe too. "We have distilled the original Nord down to its core elements, and added a few extra features to create a great everyday phone at an even more affordable price," he told the tech site.

As for the N200 5G, the site claims it will be a US and Canada exclusive - possibly similar in spec but a different name. It'll be a replacement for the N100, of course.

That just leaves the OnePlus Nord 2, which is still up in the air. We hope to have some clarity soon.

Writing by Rik Henderson.