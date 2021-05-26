OnePlus Nord 2 name slipped by OnePlus itself

(Pocket-lint) - The next OnePlus phone has been called several things in recent times: OnePlus Nord 1, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and OnePlus Nord 2. Now it seems we have confirmation on which it is.

The Nord 10 successor will be called the "OnePlus Nord 2" (or OnePlus Nord2, if we're being pedantic).

How do we know? Well, OnePlus itself seems to have let it slip.

The OnePlus and Google Stadia Premiere Edition promotion that is running in Europe until 30 September 2021 contains a line in its FAQ section explaining which phones are eligible: "Participants who purchase a new (ie., not second hand, refurbished or ex-display) OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro (“Promotion Product”)..."

However, it previously included "OnePlus Nord 2" in the line-up - until the FAQ was changed to remove it again. Android Central spotted it and took a screengrab.

There are no other official details yet, but its inclusion, however brief, surely means it is due for launch soon. Will certainly hit stores before the promotion expires at the end of September anyway.

It also puts paid to the other names, including Max Jambor's leak of OnePlus Nord CE 5G. At least we no longer have to speculate on what "CE" stands for.

Writing by Rik Henderson.