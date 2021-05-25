Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

OnePlus offering free Google Stadia Premiere bundle with select phone purchases

News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
- Free Stadia bundle with new phone purchase

- OnePlus 9 Pro, 9, 8T, 8 Pro and Nord all included

- Deal runs until 30 September (while bundle stock lasts)

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has teamed up with Google to offer a deal on phones bought on its site between now and the end of September. 

Customers buying one of a handful of new phones from OnePlus.com will be elligible to claim a free Stadia Premiere Edition bundle in the UK, France and Germany. 

The Stadia Premiere Edition consists of a Stadia Controller and a Google Chromecast Ultra. 

In its press release OnePlus states that gaming has "always been at the core" of the company, and that it wants to help consumers "push the limits of gaming". 

By bundling in Stadia and a physical controller it means you'll be able to stream console quality games without needing to purchase an additional machine. 

Phones included in this promotion are the following: 

It's worth noting that this deal only applies to brand new phones, not refurbished/second hand/ex-display models. 

To claim the reward, OnePlus states in its terms that you need to purchase one of the listed phones and ensure the 'Stadia Premiere Edition White' gift is added to basket. 

You'll then get an email promotional code sent to you within 15 days in France and Germany, or within 30 days in the UK. OnePlus also states that in order to take part you must be a resident in one of those three listed countries as well as being over eighteen. 

If you want to take advantage and get your mobile gaming up a level, head on over to OnePlus.com anytime between now and 30 September. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.
