OnePlus Nord CE 5G could be new name for Nord N1

(Pocket-lint) - The much-rumoured OnePlus Nord N1 mid-range 5G handset might not be so-named after all. A new report claims that the name will be different.

It's being billed as a successor to 2020's Nord N10 5G and, according to an online tipster, is actually set to launch at the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

Tech journalist Max Jambor tweeted the new name (although take no notice of the logo he also posted as that is in a Samsung font and not the real deal). Jambor writes for German website AllAboutSamsung too.

̷N̷o̷r̷d̷ ̷N̷1̷ ̷5̷G̷ pic.twitter.com/2dBSvv77G1 The best mobile phone deals for the Samsung S21, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 4a / 5, OnePlus 8T and more By Rob Kerr · 17 May 2021 May 16, 2021

Not much is known about the N10 successor, although it did pop up on some the different communications certification sites at the end of April, so it's expected to be officially announced soon.

The CE naming is a little odd and it's not entirely clear what it stands for, but OnePlus has been undergoing a strategy shift in recent times, so could be trying something new.

We have seen alleged renders of the device before - when it was codenamed Ebba - and it was said to be coming with a 6.49-inch display at the time.

The pics also showed a punch-hole front camera (like the Nord N10) plus a triple-lens unit on the rear.

We'll keep you up to date with more details on the new handset as and when we find out more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.