OnePlus 9R for India only, with quad-cam, Snapdragon 870 and 120Hz

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has announced three new devices during its OnePlus 9 series launch event on 23 March, including the OnePlus 9R that's for the India market only. It'll cost 39,000 rupees and be available in early April.

The OnePlus 9R has a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, like the OnePlus 9. Its a 5G capable device that runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with a VC cooling system and UFS 3.1.

There's a 4500mAh battery onboard, which supports Warp Charge 65, enabling 65W wired charging. You'll also find dual stereo speakers and a Pro Gaming Mode.

Following the same design as the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9R has a punch hole camera in the top left of its flat display and it has the same rectangular camera housing in the top left of the rear as the OnePlus 9 Pro, with two large lenses and two smaller lenses.

The camera is made up of a 48-megapixel main camera, 16-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 5-megapixel macro camera and 2-megapixel monochrome camera, like the OnePlus 8T. For video, there's OIS and EIS on board, as well as Video Portrait Mode.

The OnePlus 9R will be available in Lake Blue and Carbon Black colour options.

