OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro revealed with Hasselblad camera tech on board

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has announced its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro during an online event today. The new phones sit at the top of OnePlus' range, running on Qualcomm's high-end 5nm Snapdragon 888 platform. Both are 5G phones.

Many details were known prior to the launch as a result of OnePlus' drip-feed of product details online, which always makes for a slightly disappointing reveal.

The display is curved, but OnePlus says it has tightened up the curves at the edges - it calls this screen Fluid Display 2.0. It's an LTPO display with support for a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. It supports HDR 10+.

The key element is that the variable rate means a power save of up to 50 percent at times. Response time is also improved, says OnePlus, a feature called Hyper Touch.

Hasselblad-developed cameras are inside the new handsets and OnePlus' launch majored on these, known as Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 50 megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48 megapixel main camera.

You can film 4K video at 120fps and 8K video at 30fps.

OnePlus 9 Pro can wirelessly charge to full in 43 minutes with 50W Warp Charge 50 wireless charging (with OnePlus' own bespoke charger). Plugging it in gives you 65W charging, meaning you can charge in 29 minutes. The OnePlus 9 Pro battery is 4500mAh.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is available in morning mist and pine green as well as stellar black, a matte finish.

You can also see from the official images below that the 9 Pro has two larger lenses and two smaller lenses. The 'colour' shown here is Morning Mist.

