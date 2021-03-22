OnePlus Nord N10 successor leaked, codenamed Ebba

(Pocket-lint) - As we gear up for the imminent launch of the OnePlus 9 series flagship phones, we mustn't forget the mid-range Nord series. And, thanks to a major online leak, it looks like the successor to the OnePlus Nord 10 is taking shape.

Renders and specifications of a handset codenamed Ebba have been posted by Steve Hommerstoffer, AKA Onleaks.

He alleges on his Voice page that the phone will have a 6.49-inch display with a flat design. It'll have a single punch-hole camera in the top-left corner and, in the included renders, a triple-camera on the rear.

It will come with a shiny metal frame, measure 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm and the back casing is likely "glossy plastic".

A 3.5mm headphone jack will be included, with the fingerprint sensor claimed to be situated on the side.

We don't know where the information has come from, but it's possibly a case manufacturer with access to CAD specs. The renders could then be made from those.

Certainly, if this does turn out to be the successor to the Nord 10, OnePlus isn't looking to shake the barrel too much. Many elements are similar to the currently available phone.

There's no word yet on when we might see a mid-ranger launch. Let's get the OnePlus 9 out of the way first, eh?

Writing by Rik Henderson.