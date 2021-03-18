OnePlus 9 Pro can wirelessly charge to full in 43 minutes

(Pocket-lint) - The upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro will be able to charge wirelessly from 1% to full in less than 43 minutes. The tech uses 50W wireless charging (known as Warp Charge 50) which improves significantly on the 30W charging we got from the OnePlus 8 Pro in 2020.

Now, 50W isn't the fastest to have been announced - OnePlus' parent company Oppo talked about 65W AirVOOC charging last year. Its recently-announced Find X3 Pro flagship offers 30W wireless charging. And Xiaomi has talked about 80W - charging in an incredible 19 minutes. Its recent Mi 11 range also offers 50W.

The details were revealed as part of the continuing gush of information about the new phones from OnePlus directly. The OnePlus 9 series will be launched officially on 23 March, though we know so much about it, there's little we will be surprised about during the launch.

If you're not interested in wireless charging, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro have 65W wired charging, meaning you can go from empty to full in just 29 minutes.

It's worth noting that you'll need to have a proprietary OnePlus Warp Charge 50 charger (now with a detachable cable!) to take advantage of the 50W wireless charging, both the 9 Pro and the standard OnePlus 9 will work with Qi chargers at 15W, which is the default speed of the OnePlus 9's wireless charging (it doesn't have Warp Charge 50).

Warp Charge 50 works because there are dual batteries in series in the phone - each is charged at 25W. Each gets around 5V 5A of charge simultaneously.

OnePlus says that it worked to reduce the heat produced by the more inefficient (than wired) wireless charging process by using higher voltage power instead of a higher amperage that generates the heat. 20V 2.5A goes in from the coil to its "proprietary isolated charge pump", which turns 20V 2.5A power into 10V 5A power. OnePlus also says there's less internal resistance from a new battery cell design, thicker coils and improved cooling.

Indeed, it says the OnePlus 9 Pro keeps the same level temperature compared to the OnePlus 8 Pro despite the near-doubling in charging speed.

Writing by Dan Grabham.