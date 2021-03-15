  1. Home
Here is what the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G will look like

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus will announce its OnePlus 9 Series on 23 March, but a recent leak has given us a very good indication as to what we can expect the OnePlus 9 Pro model to look like when it is revealed. 

Ishan Agarwal - who has a good track record when it comes to leaks - has tweeted some 4K renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G in the three colour options he claims it is coming in: Astral Black, Morning Mist and Pine Green.

The rear of all three colours is shown off in the tweeted image, revealing the officially confirmed Hasselblad partnership on the camera housing. The image also shows the device off from the side, and a slightly angled view of the front.

According to Agarwal, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has only a slightly curved display - the standard OnePlus 9 is expected to have a flat display - and it is claimed to have a matt finish.

Other rumours surrounding the OnePlus 9 Pro have suggested it will feature a punch hole front camera - also shown in leaked image - and it will feature a 6.7-inch display, thought to have a Quad HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also claimed to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, have a 4500mAh battery and support 65W fast charging.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the OnePlus 9 Pro and standard OnePlus 9 in our separate rumour feature. We've also written a comparison feature on how they are expected to compare. OnePlus has confirmed it will announce the OnePlus 9 on 23 March.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.

