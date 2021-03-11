(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus' next set of devices, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, are set to arrive in late March 2021, and like clockwork, "official" renders of the upcoming phones have just surfaced thanks to WinFuture.

This latest leak shows both the regular model and the Pro model from multiple angles in a variety of colours, seemingly verifying previous leaks and what OnePlus has already shared. It looks like the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a slightly curved 6.7-inch display, while the OnePlus 9 will feature a flat 6.5-inch screen. WinFuture thinks the OnePlus 9 might have a plastic chassis rather than metal, but it’s hard to tell.

Hasselblad branding is visible on both devices’ camera bumps. Both phones are confirmed to feature an ultrawide camera with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor. You can read more about the camera lenses and all the rumoured and/or confirmed specs in our round-up here.

WinFuture

In terms of what the renderings do show, we get a good look at the colour options: Black, green, and metallic silver. The OnePlus 9 looks like it'll be offered in black, with blue and purple options, too. Keep in mind these devices will follow the OnePlus 8T and cheaper OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus has already sent out an invite for 8 March 2021, where it announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad, while also revealing the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series: 23 March 2021. OnePlus didn't say how many devices would be revealed, but rumours suggest we will see the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, as well as a third model that's been called OnePlus 9E, OnePlus 9R, and OnePlus 9 Lite.

It's also thought it will reveal the long-rumoured OnePlus Watch.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.