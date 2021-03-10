OnePlus 9 ultra-wide camera to feature impressive distortion correction

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has teased one of the major improvements to the camera system on the OnePlus 9 series. This one in particular shows off a better ultra-wide camera.

In the images shared we a see a comparison between a typical ultra-wide and the ultra-wide on the back of one of the OnePlus 9 series phones.

The picture on the right is taken on the OnePlus, and shows a much straighter image that doesn't round off and distort heavily towards the edges like a lot of ultra-wides tend to do.

Ultra-wide photography literally broadens your horizons. Shouldn’t it also keep them true? On the left, a shot taken with a conventional ultra-wide. On the right, the same (and yet totally different) photo taken with the #OnePlus9Series, free of distortion. pic.twitter.com/jbtWae2faP — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 10, 2021

It's not a new technology as such - we've seen it ultilised on various cameras - but it is rare on smartphones and is new to OnePlus.

OnePlus is going to launch its new family of phones on 23 March, and has already started its usual drip-feeding of information in the run up to the launch.

We know the company has teamed up with Hasselblad for its image processing and tuning, and is using a new Sony sensor in its primary cameras.

Apart from that, not a lot of official news has been shared yet. Rumours anticipate three different models this year.

It's speculated that we're going to see the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and a lower powered OnePlus 9R (or 9E/9 Lite), with the Pro featuring Hasselblad's iconic logo on the camera module on the back.

Given its history of using the latest Qualcomm processors, we're also expecting to see the Snapdragon 888 platform running the show and we're undoubtedly going to see some fast-charging technology too. It is OnePlus after all.

Between now and the 23rd, we'll undoubtedly hear more (directly from OnePlus), so stay tuned as the hype-train keeps rolling.

