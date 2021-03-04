OnePlus Nord 2 will sit on MediaTek hardware, launch in Q2 2021

(Pocket-lint) - In 2021 OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 9 series, but will also be updating its mid-range Nord family, introduced in 2020.

The Nord has been something of a hit, selling well in a number of markets and reaching those who couldn't justify buying into the flagship space.

It was, also, sitting on one of the most compelling platforms of 2020, Snapdragon 765, which gave rise to a collection of great devices that were much more affordable than flagship rivals.

According to information obtained by Android Central, the Nord 2 will move over to use MediaTek hardware - the Dimensity 1200 to be precise.

This is MediaTek's top SoC (system on chip), supporting 5G and dual SIM 5G too. It's built on a 6nm architecture, with MediaTek claiming that it's 25 per cent more efficient than the previous generation.

This is flagship grade hardware too, so it will support up to 168Hz displays and 200-megapixel cameras.

That's not to say that the OnePlus Nord 2 will offer all these things - what's more important is that this is a big step for OnePlus and a high-profile device for MediaTek to show off this hardware.

Currently we have no word on other specs to expect. Most of the leaking around future OnePlus devices has been centred on the OnePlus 9. Android Central says that the OnePlus Nord 2 will launch in Q2 2021, so there shouldn't be long to wait.

Writing by Chris Hall.