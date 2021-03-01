OnePlus launch event expected mid-March: OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, 9R and Watch

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus could be preparing to launch four new devices at an event due to be held in the middle of March, new information reveals.

According to renowned leaker Ishan Agarwal, talking to 91Mobiles, we're going to see the launch of the OnePlus 9 series as well as a watch from the company. The event is due to talk place during March.

91 Mobiles goes a little further, tipping the date as 11 March, although this happens to be the same date as the Oppo Find X3 is due to be announced and we doubt both brands would launch on the same day.

OnePlus itself has confirmed that it is going to be making an announcement on 8 March, thanks to a page on OnePlus India, but it's expected that this will be the annoucement of the event, rather than the event itself.

Moving on to the specifics of the devices, the OnePlus 9R has been subject to debate over the name, with reports of a OnePlus 9E also surfacing - but it now seems likely that OnePlus is going to go with 9R.

The OnePlus 9R is expected to have a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, power coming from the Snapdragon 690 with 8GB RAM, a 5000mAh battery and 64-megapixel main camera.

The regular OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are thought to be a similar size, with a 6.55-inch display, although some rumours have suggested that the OnePlus 9 Pro is curved while the OnePlus 9 is flat. Both are thought to be 120Hz, although the Pro might offer variable refresh rate.

Both devices are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and support 65W charging, with a triple camera on the rear with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

The OnePlus Watch has been confirmed and is expected to have a round design and run Wear OS, but not much else is known about it.

We'll have a clearer idea of what's happening on 8 March and you can expect plenty of leaks over the next week.

Writing by Chris Hall.