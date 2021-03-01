(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is reported to be working on its OnePlus 9 series, with both a standard OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro leaking heavily over the last couple of months.

There's another device that's also been doing the rounds though - the OnePlus 9E. This device has also been referred to as the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9 Lite.

You can read all about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in our separate feature, but here we are looking at what the OnePlus 9E/9R/9 Lite might bring.

OnePlus 9E

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9 Lite

There have been several conflicting reports surrounding the third OnePlus 9 device. Originally it was referred to as the OnePlus 9 Lite, before the OnePlus 9E name appeared on several occasions.

A reliable and well-known leaker then introduced the OnePlus 9R name into the mix, though this was dispelled almost immediately by another reliable leaker, leaving the name up in the air.

It's therefore currently unclear what the third OnePlus 9 device could be called officially, but for now, we will use the OnePlus 9E as this name has appeared the most in rumours.

Mid-March?

Likely cheaper than OnePlus 9

Probably more than OnePlus Nord

OnePlus previously released devices in April and May in the last couple of years, so it's likely the OnePlus 9 series will appear in the first half of 2021. Though no specific date has been rumoured as yet, there has been talk of mid-March.

In terms of price, we would expect the OnePlus 9E to be cheaper than the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, but presumably more expensive than the affordable OnePlus Nord.

This would put it somewhere between £379 and £599 in the UK. The US never got the OnePlus Nord, though it did get the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which costs $300. We'd therefore expect the OnePlus 9E to be priced between and $300 and $699 in the US.

Similar to 9 and 9 Pro?

Flat display likely

Punch hole front camera?

There haven't been any specific reports surrounding the OnePlus 9E's design, though as it is due to sit within the OnePlus 9 series, we would expect it to look similar to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 is reported to have a flat display, so it is likely the OnePlus 9E would also adopt this, reserving the curved display for the OnePlus 9 Pro. Rumour has it the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will have a punch hole front camera positioned in the top left corner of the display, so we'd expect that on the cheaper model too.

It's reported the OnePlus 9 series will adopt a rectangular camera housing on the rear in the top left corner, and there is talk of two lenses being larger than the third for the standard model.

It is not yet clear how many camera lenses the OnePlus 9E will have or how they will be positioned but we expect a rectangular housing is also likely on this device too.

6.5-inch

90Hz refresh rate

According to the rumours, the OnePlus 9E will have a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This would make it around the same as what is reported for the standard OnePlus 9, but with a lower refresh rate, if reports are to be believed.

We would expect the OnePlus 9E to have an AMOLED panel and we'd expect a Full HD+ resolution, though this hasn't been mentioned in rumours as yet.

Snapdragon 690

8GB RAM, 128GB storage

5000mAh battery

The OnePlus 9E is claimed to be coming with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690, supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Snapdragon 690 is in the OnePlus Nord N10 5G so it would be a little strange to see it in the OnePlus 9, even if the cheaper model, as the OnePlus 9 series would be the company's new flagship line.

There's also said to be a 5000mAh battery under the hood, which is larger than what is reported for both the standard OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

Rumours have mentioned 65W fast charging for the other OnePlus 9 devices, though it's not yet clear if the OnePlus 9E will also benefit from this. We'd expect the OnePlus 9E to launch with OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

64MP main camera

So far, the OnePlus 9E is reported to have a 64-megapixel main camera, but no further details have leaked surrounding the camera.

The OnePlus 9 is said to have a triple camera, while the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to have a quad camera with a Hasselblad partnership rumoured. It is not yet clear if the OnePlus 9E will have a dual camera to help differentiate it from the standard OnePlus 9 or if it will too opt for triple.

As mentioned above, we expect a single punch hole camera on the front.

Here is everything we have heard surrounding the OnePlus 9E/9R/9 Lite so far.

91Mobiles reported that tipster Ishan Agarwal claimed OnePlus plans to announce four products in March, at the same event.

Reliable leaker Evan Blass posted an image to Voice with the name OnePlus 9R, suggesting this could be the name of the third, cheaper model rumoured to join the OnePlus 9 line up.

Another reliable leaker - Max Jambor - followed up Blass's post saying he didn't think the name was accurate though.

Greek tech site, Techmaniacs, detailed the specs of what it claimed is the OnePlus 9 Lite, or OnePlus 9E.

Leaker Max J claimed the OnePlus 9 Pro should come with an official IP rating, like the OnePlus 8 Pro, but the OnePlus 9 and 9E are unlikely to.

According to a rumour by a renowned leaker, the OnePlus 9 Pro is going to be joined by the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9E.

Twitter user @TechDroider claimed OnePlus will announce two models of the OnePlus 9 - a standard model and a Pro model - in mid March 2021. The leaker claims the third model previously rumoured isn't happening.

A post on Chinese blogging site Weibo claimed the OnePlus 9 series would offer three models, which would be revealed earlier than usual.

Android Central reported that its insider sources have said the OnePlus 9 launch event will be scheduled for sometime in mid-March, which would be a month earlier than usual.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.