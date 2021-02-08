(Pocket-lint) - Early hands-on photos of the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro have shown up and - presuming they're the real deal - they indicate that OnePlus is partnering with Hasselblad on the camera system.

This evidence of a team up with the well-regarded camera manufacturer goes agaist previous rumours that suggested OnePlus was working with Leica.

The photos were first shown off by Dave Lee on YouTube, better known by his channel name and handle @Dave2D.

In the video we get to see pretty much every angle of the device in a lot of detail. From a hardware perspective, all the details and differences between this and the regular OnePlus 9 are revealed. You can view it in its entirety below:

The big talking point, of course, is the Hassleblad branding on the camera unit. It's perhaps a bit of a surprise, and we're yet to see if this partnership will bring anything meaningful to the table or if it's just a branding exercise, but it wouldn't be the first time Hasselblad has lent its name to other products.

The DJI Mavic 2 Pro featured a Hasselblad-branded camera, and there was an early Moto Mod snap-on camera accessory for Motorola phones too.

Other details include the fact that this phone has slightly curved glass on the screen, where the regular OnePlus 9 is expected to follow on from the 8T and offer a completely flat front panel.

Details in the software reveal a 120Hz panel at 1440p, giving us 120 frames-per-second maximum at its highest QuadHD+ resolution.

The design of the metal frame is slightly different to previous models, but not massively, and the rear panel seems to feature a glossy glass finish rather than the frosted matte look.

This could, however, be just one of the available finishes. It wouldn't be unlike OnePlus to offer both glossy and frosted. In fact, it has done in most recent years.

Writing by Cam Bunton.