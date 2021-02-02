Nord N1 said to be the next budget OnePlus phone

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus expanded its smartphone range to new levels in 2020, releasing a new Nord family of devices. In doing so it was seeking to bring OnePlus devices down to new low price points.

That range included the excellent OnePlus Nord, which was soon followed by the cheaper Nord N10 and Nord N100.

If the latest information from a usually reliable leaker is to be believed, they're going to be followed in 2021 by the Nord N1.

The leak comes from frequent OnePlus tipster, Max Jambor on Voice, who anticipates a launch in a near future given that it's been a few months since the Nord N10 and N100 launched. Its code-name, for those interested, is Ebba.

In a later tweet he also claimed that we should expect to see a Nord SE which isn't a new phone, but rather a 'Special Edition' of the original OnePlus Nord.

I read this on a few pages now:



The OnePlus Nord SE is not codenamed Ebba.



The OnePlus Nord N1 5Gs codename is Ebba.



The internally called "Nord SE" is just a Special Edition of the original OnePlus Nord and not a totally new device. — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 1, 2021

As you'd expect, the Nord N1 and SE won't be the only new OnePlus phones we see this year. We're also anticipating a new flagship range.

The OnePlus 9 series, possibly made up of three models, is expected to launch in the coming months. That range could include the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro (as usual), but also feature a third 9E model according to Jambor.

That could mean up to five new OnePlus phones in the first half of this year, if OnePlus sticks to its usual release cycle.

