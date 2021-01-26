(Pocket-lint) - As the next OnePlus flagship phone launch approaches, more details are dripping in through the usual channels. That's to say, there's plenty of information cropping up thanks to leakers such as Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks.

Over on the Voice, Hemmerstoffer has posted what he calls an exclusive first look at the OnePlus 9 Pro, though the design in the renders he shared shows the phone still at the prototyping stage. Some small details, including the rear camera layout, may not reflect the final design. From what we can tell, the OnePlus 9 Pro looks like those that came before it, including the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8 Pro.

The large rectangular design of the rear camera, for instance, is reminiscent of the OnePlus 8T and Nord Series. It includes up to four camera lenses. Two of the lenses are within metal rings that protrude from the main camera bump. The smaller camera lenses as well as a flash, mic, and some sensors are housed in the bump, too. There are no detailed specs for the cameras or sensors yet.

The OnePlus 9 Pro features a 6.7-inch curved display with a single punch-hole selfie camera in the corner, while speakers are located at the bottom edge, the Alert Slider and power button on the right side, and the volume rocker is on the left. The back of the phone is glass.

1/3 Steve Hemmerstoffer/Voice

The OnePlus 9 Pro is also set to be the first OnePlus phone to also offer reverse wireless charging, allowing you to charge other products like earbuds or smartwatches on the back of the phone. For more rumours and leaks about the device, check out our round-up.

The OnePlus Pro 9 is expected to launch in March.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Rik Henderson.