OnePlus 9 Pro could get even faster wireless charging

(Pocket-lint) - As the next OnePlus flagship phone launch approaches, more information is dripping in through the usual channels. That's to say, there's plenty of information cropping up thanks to leakers on social media.

The latest information is that the Pro model in the OnePlus 9 series will feature 45W wireless charging speeds, which will see it match some of the fastest charging phones on the market.

That's not all either, the OnePlus 9 Pro is also set to be the first OnePlus phone to also offer reverse wireless charging, allowing you to charge other products like earbuds or smartwatches on the back of the phone.

The information comes from OnePlus leaker Max Jambor on Voice and adds to the picture of yet another top spec powerful flagship phone from the manufacturer.

We're told to expect wireless charging on the 'regular' OnePlus 9 as well this time out, and that it won't just be reserved for the Pro model. Saying that, it seems unlikely both phones will feature the same 45W speeds.

OnePlus only adopted wireless charging on its phones with the OnePlus 8 Pro earlier in the year. It launched a 30W wireless charger which - by wireless charging standards - is already really quick and efficient.

An increase to 45W on the Pro would see it exceed speeds seen on most phones when charged using a traditional power brick and wired connection.

Other details are sure to come through as the launch date approaches, but so far we're expecting to see a phone with a flat display (similar to the 8T), featuring 120Hz refresh rate and the same 65W fast-charging that OnePlus already has on its top tier phones.

Writing by Cam Bunton.