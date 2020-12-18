OnePlus 9 family could feature Leica cameras

(Pocket-lint) - It's claimed that OnePlus will follow Huawei's example and partner with Leica for future smartphone cameras, which could mean the OnePlus 9 series of devices feature the iconic photography brand's tech.

The leak comes from Twitter leaker @Rodent950, who - as well as tweeting about the OnePlus and Leica partnership - also mentioned the Vivo and Zeiss collaboration, which has been confirmed by Vivo.

Huawei- Leica

OnePlus- Leica

Nokia- Zeiss

Vivo- Zeiss

Who takes Hasselblad — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) December 17, 2020

Up until now, Huawei was the company Leica worked with to create stunning smartphone camera systems, but if the latest leak is true, it'll see OnePlus address the one area where it's historically weaker than the competition.

Read pretty much any OnePlus review from the past few years and you'll likely read of a device that would be as good as any of the big name flagships, if the camera systems were better.

With Leica's expertise onboard, we could finally see a premium OnePlus phone that takes photos as well as the top tier phones from Huawei, Samsung and Apple's iPhone.

No device is mentioned in the tweet, but it could well be that the next generation of OnePlus flagships is equipped with cameras co-engineered with Leica.

If leak pans out and the partnership is announced, we're unsure what that would mean for Huawei going forward. Clearly it would mean an end to any exclusivity, but we're yet to find out if it would mean - eventually - OnePlus would have that exclusive relationship with Leica.

We'll keep you up to date as further informaton on the OnePlus 9 series arrives.

Writing by Cam Bunton.