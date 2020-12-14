(Pocket-lint) - We've known that the new wave of OnePlus phones is relatively imminent for a while now, but haven't had the most reliable-looking leaks of further information about some of them thus far. That's changed, though, after PhoneArena secured photos of the OnePlus 9 5G from multiple angles.

The photos show a silver prototype of the phone, as confirmed by the unique logo on its rear, something that OnePlus has been doing for its prototypes for some time now.

It confirms that the overall design of the OnePlus 9 5G isn't a major revolution compared to what's come before, but there does look to be some change to the camera unit, which now features two main lenses and a third, far smaller aperture that looks like a depth sensor.

These together have a label calling them "Ultrashot", which suggests that OnePlus will unsurprisingly likely make a song and dance about what they can accomplish in the hands of talented photographers and newbies alike.

The front of the phone hosts a 6.55-inch display that will apparently be 120-Hz capable and compatible with HDR content, both of which are very welcome, and a small punch-hole selfie camera doesn't make for too much disruption.

PhoneArena also got a look at some screenshots of the phone's specs, which confirm that it should sport the new Snapdragon 888 chipset, and run Android 11, which should add up to a nice and quick-feeling user experience.

Still, this is all pending the final decisions on specs from OnePlus, and official confirmation of any of it - hopefully we won't have to wait too much longer for that to firm up.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.