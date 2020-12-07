OnePlus 9 Pro design revealed in leaked schematics

(Pocket-lint) - There have already been several leaks surrounding the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, but the latest shows some schematics, supporting previous design rumours.

The leaked schematics from tipster Digital Chat Station shows two larger lenses on the rear camera system. It's unclear if there is a further two or one smaller lenses. On the front of the device, the schematics show a singular punch hole camera.

A translation of the tweet says: "The two rear lenses of the OnePlus 9 Pro are quite large, and the remaining two feel like making up the number. Or the QHD+ high-swipe single-hole screen in the upper left corner. One Plus 9 is a make-up for the two outsoles. The rear three-camera is also the mainstream plan for next year, and there are very few standard periscopes. The 3D structure diagram of the one plus engineering machine seems to be missing in all systems. . . [Eat melon]"

Though the translation doesn't appear to make a great deal of sense, it seems the OnePlus 9 Pro may get a quad rear camera, and the OnePlus 9 a triple rear camera. It also looks like the OnePlus 9 Pro could have a Quad HD+ resolution, which we would expect.

Previous rumours have suggested the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will arrive early in 2021, with a mid-March launch speculated. A 120Hz refresh rate display has been claimed and it is thought the devices will run on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

You can read more about the rumours surrounding the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.