OnePlus 9 Pro leaks in concept video showing all angles

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is expected to announce the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in the first half of 2021 but the devices have already leaked with the latest showing the Pro model from all angles.

Images of the apparent OnePlus 9 Pro were revealed by serial leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) previously, but the newest report sees a video of the device.

The video - created by 3D designer Jermaine Smit (Content Creator) and LetsGoDigital - has been produced from information already leaked about the OnePlus 9 Pro. It shows a punch hole front camera in the top left of the display, coupled with a curved display.

On the rear of the device, there is a rectangular camera unit in the top left corner featuring two large lenses and two smaller lenses. LetsGoDigital doesn't say what the make up of the cameras will be though, instead suggesting we could see an increased hybrid zoom compared to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The site predicts there will be a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also says the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a double speaker with support for Dolby Atmos, as well as 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be revealed at an event in March 2021, which is a couple of months earlier than expected. It is said to cost at least €900.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the device and the standard OnePlus 9 in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.