OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro could be joined by OnePlus 9E

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is rumoured to be bringing the OnePlus 9 series to market sometime in early 2021, but unlike previous years there could be a trio of devices launched in the family.

According to a recent rumour by a renowned leaker, the OnePlus 9 Pro is going to be joined by the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9E.

Given its name, it's likely safe to assume this is the lower spec or smaller model in the trio, but that hasn't been confirmed.

The original leaker - Max Jambor on Voice - suggest OnePlus is using it to start offering devices at multiple price ranges.

As has been clear with the launch of the various OnePlus Nord series phones, OnePlus has been working at this throughout 2020, but there's still currently a little bit of a gap between the top tier OnePlus Nord and the lowest end OnePlus 8 and 8T. The 9E could fill that gap.

The approach going forward seems to be much more like the usual big-name manufacturers than the OnePlus of old.

Look at Apple's iPhone 12 family, for instance, and you'll see four different models. Samsung now has four members of the Galaxy S20 series and Oppo - OnePlus' sister company - has a number of phone series' with multiple phones.

So while it's unusual for OnePlus, it's not unusual for the industry. It's just another sign that OnePlus has moved beyond its previous MO of releasing one or two phones at a time.

Writing by Cam Bunton. Editing by Chris Hall.