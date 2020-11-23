Here's what the OnePlus 9 Pro could look like

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is expected to reveal the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in early 2021 and while we've already heard some rumours about the devices, the latest leak shows what the Pro model could look like.

Serial leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks, has posted several pictures on Voice showing what he claims to be a prototype model of the OnePlus 9 Pro. He says the majority of the device design is set, but the rear camera layout may change.

Hemmerstoffer says the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a 6.7-inch curved display with a punch hole camera in the top right corner. The rear camera array appears to take design cues from the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8T devices, with a rectangular housing in the top left corner.

It's said there will be four lenses comprising the rear camera, with two of the four more prominent within the housing - something that has been claimed in previous leaks. The makeup of the four lenses is not currently known as yet however.

It's said the back of the phone will be made from glass and the speakers will be at the bottom edge, with the alert slider and power on the right and volume controls on the left.

An earlier launch date than normal has been reported for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, and Hemmerstoffer claims this is the case. The post on Voice says the March release is "correct".

For now, you can read all about the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro rumours in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.