OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro rumours, release date, specs and features

OnePlus may have only recently announced the OnePlus 8T and cheaper and more affordable OnePlus Nord series, but that's not stopped the rumours starting for the next device from Chinese company.

With the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro expected to arrive in the first half of 2021, here is everything we have heard so far about the next OnePlus flagships.

April or May 2021

Around £600/$750

OnePlus revealed the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro on 14 April 2020, while the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were unveiled on 14 May 2019 and the OnePlus 6 on 16 May 2018. It is therefore likely the OnePlus 9 - and 9 Pro if there is one - would be revealed in the first half of 2021.

At the moment, there is no specific event date rumoured though mid-March has been suggested, which would be earlier than expected.

Samsung has also been rumoured to launch its Galaxy S flagship early in 2021 too though, so maybe 2021 is the year that breaks with tradition. Bear in mind early launches don't always happen despite the rumours so don't be surprised if the OnePlus 9 doesn't appear until April or May.

In terms of price, we'd expect a similar ballpark to the OnePlus 8T if there is no 9 Pro. The OnePlus 8T starts at £549 in the UK and $749 in the US. The OnePlus 8 meanwhile, started at $699 in the US and £599 in the UK when it launched, while the 8 Pro started at $899 in the US and £799 in the UK. If there is a 9 Pro, we'd expect similar prices to the 8 and 8 Pro.

Flat display

Triple camera for OnePlus 9

IP68 for 9 Pro?

Rumours suggest that there will be some relatively significant changes to the design in the OnePlus 9, compared to the OnePlus 8. Specifically, the phone is said to be adopting a flat screen on the front, while the rear is said to be curved.

A punch hole front camera is reported, though the position is unclear with contradicting reports. The camera housing for the OnePlus 9 is rumoured to be in the top left corner like the OnePlus Nord, and large and rectangular like the OnePlus 8T.

It's claimed two of the three lenses for the OnePlus 9 will be larger, making for a slightly different look, though it's also been said the CAD render showing this design isn't accurate.

There has also been talk of an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, but we suspect this will be reserved for the OnePlus 9 Pro if it appears.

AMOLED

120Hz

The OnePlus 9 is said to be coming with a larger display than the 8 and 8T, which have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. The rumours don't detail how much larger the display will be, though a 120Hz refresh rate has been claimed, which is the same as the OnePlus 8T and 8 Pro.

It's likely the OnePlus 9 will have a Full HD+ resolution, making it the same as the OnePlus 8. If there is a 9 Pro, we expect to see a Quad HD+ resolution on this device.

Given the 8T has a peak brightness of 1,100nits and support for HDR10+ content, we expect the 9 and 9 Pro to offer these attributes too.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875

8GB/12GB RAM options likely

128GB or 256GB storage variants

65W fast charging

OnePlus and Qualcomm have a long-standing relationship so it's likely the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature the latest Qualcomm processor under its hood. This is expected to be the Snapdragon 875, due to be revealed in December 2020.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will be 5G and rumours suggest they will have 65W fast charging on board, like the OnePlus 8T. There has also been talk of 40W wireless charging but it is not yet clear if this will be reserved for the 9 Pro.

We'd expect two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB, with the former sporting 8GB RAM and the latter featuring 12GB, though only the 8GB RAM model has appeared in benchmark rumours so far.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will likely launch with OxygenOS 11 out of the box, meaning they will come with Android 11.

Triple rear for OnePlus 9

Punch hole front

The OnePlus 8 has a triple rear camera made up of a 48-megapixel main, 16-megapixel 116-degree ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad camera, consisting of a 48-megapixel main, 48-megapixel ultra-wide, 8-megapixel telephoto and 5-megapixel photochromatic sensor.

Rumours suggest the OnePlus 9 will have a triple rear camera with two lenses larger than the third, but no details have been leaked as to what the make up of the camera system will be. If there is a 9 Pro, we expect this device to have a slightly different camera setup than the standard model.

A punch hole front camera is expected for both devices, but it's positioning is still unknown as some reports have suggested top left, while others have said centralised.

Here is everything we have heard about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro so far.

News18 reported that the OnePlus 9 was spotted on Geekbench featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset and 8GB of RAM.

Twitter leaker Max Jambor said the OnePlus 9 render published by 91Mobiles should be taken with a "good amount of salt" and the "CAD is inaccurate".

Take their post with a good amount of salt



I will further investigate but as of right now I will say that this CAD is inaccurate https://t.co/Wfg5iyzZnK — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) November 14, 2020

91Mobiles revealed a CAD render claiming to show the design for the OnePlus 9. A left-aligned punch hole camera can be seen, along with a rectangular rear camera that shows a triple rear camera with two lenses larger than the third.

According to Twitter user @TechDroider, OnePlus will announce two models of the OnePlus 9 - a standard model and a Pro model - in mid March 2021. The leaker claims the third model previously rumoured isn't happening.

A post on Chinese blogging site Weibo claimed the OnePlus 9 series would offer three models, which would be revealed earlier than usual.

The post also mentioned the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor, a centralised punch hole camera, a 144Hz refresh rate display and IP68 water and dust resistance. There was also talk of 65W fast charging and 40W wireless charging.

Android Central reported that its insider sources have said the OnePlus 9 launch event will be scheduled for sometime in mid-March, which would be a month earlier than usual.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.