OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 will only get one Android version update

(Pocket-lint) - Having pushed out the flagship killer, committed to only using faster refresh rate displays and stating that it would only produce a more affordable device now that the hardware guaranteed a great experience - the new Nord devices from OnePlus seem to have landed some way from the Never Settle mantra the company applies to itself.

The latest blow to these new devices is that they're not even going to be supported in the future. In a statement to Android Central, OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord N10 and the Nord N100 will have one Android version update - and that will take it to Android 11.

Yes, these devices are launching on old software and only planning to bring you up to date, abandoning the multi-year update commitments that OnePlus applies its regular devices.

It raises another question mark over OnePlus' move into the more affordable segment. Brands like Nokia - which dominates this end of the market - guarantees two Android version updates and more recently, we've seen companies starting to offer three versions.

It all seems very out of characters for OnePlus, who rose to fame with fans because it put those people at the centre of its business. From supporting older devices for many years, it seems that these new affordable devices are almost expected to be disposable.

"The Nord N10 5G and N100 will receive one major Android update and a total of two years of security updates. The plan for these two devices aligns with industry standards for smartphones in more affordable price ranges. As always, we will continue listening to feedback from our users and looking for ways to improve the software experience for all OnePlus devices", reports Android Central.

What's interesting here is that OnePlus is falling back on the "industry standards" argument. Having built its brand on trying to buck the trend and wanting to be different to the rest of the industry, it's now using that as a crutch to justify its latest update policy.

It's less a case of Never Settle and more a case of Settle for Less.

