OnePlus 8 Pro: Save £150 in early Black Friday sales

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon is running a collection of early Black Friday deals and that's seen some smartphone deals coming through - including the OnePlus 8 Pro - one of the top phones of 2020.

The deal sees £150 taken off the price of the OnePlus 8 Pro 128GB, meaning it's down to £649.00 - a great price for this handset.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a great phone, not only because of the value for money in this deal, but because it has a great display offering 120Hz, while running the Snapdragon 865 - with 5G - one of the most powerful phone platforms of the year.

It combines in a package at offers a decent camera and runs Oxygen OS, recently updated to the latest version with Android 11.

On top of that you have good battery life, fast charging and IP68 water and dust protection.

We have no idea how long this deal will run for, so if you're after a bargain on the OnePlus 8 Pro, it's probably best to move quickly.

