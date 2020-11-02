OnePlus 8T coming in epic limited Cyberpunk 2077 edition!

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has officially announced a new limited edition phone, and this one is rather special: It's a custom-designed limited Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus has released limited-run crossover phones before, launching Star Wars and Marvel Avengers versions of its phones in India, as the McLaren edition phones in the UK and US.

Rather than just launch with a different finish on the back, or just use a different colour metal covering, this Cyberpunk one is something else. It's completely changed the look of the back while - understandably - keeping key hardware (like the cameras) in the same place.

The camera protrusion has been extended to cover the entire width of the phone and features the Cyberpunk 2077 branding on the side.

The rear panel itself has this mottled pixel design with miniature squares of different shades, similar to the LG-made Nexus 4 from a few years ago.

There are bright yellow accents around the phone too, but it's also shipping with a bunch of exclusive accessories and additional extras.

Each phone ships with one of six pin badges, a specially designed retail box, a unique phone case and the manual happens to unfold as a poster. Plus, the phone's software has custom animations and UI that other OnePlus phones won't get.

The rest of the specs are the same as the regular OnePlus 8T. It comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and will go on sale in China for 3999 Yuan, which is roughly $600.

We've reached out to OnePlus about wider global availability but have yet to receive a response. We suspect - given the trend for previous limited-run products - that this one will only be available in China, where it goes on sale from 11 November.

Writing by Cam Bunton.