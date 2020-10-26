(Pocket-lint) - After a summer full of rumours regarding some new, more affordable phones coming to the Nord series of OnePlus devices, the company has now officially announced two new phones: Nord N10 5G and Nord N100.

They've been announced without a major launch event, virtual or otherwise, and without the usual weeks of teasers and hype. These are almost definitely intended to fly under the radar as sensible, budget-friendly phones.

Starting with the Nord 10 5G, this sits just under the first Nord in the range with a price of £329 (£50 less than the Nord). It compromises in a few areas. For instance, it's powered by the Snapdragon 690 processor, rather than the 765G.

Like the first Nord, it has a 90Hz display for smooth, fast frame rates. It's a 6.49-inch fullHD+ display panel, and has dual speakers above and below to offer a decent loudspeaker experience.

Of course, it's 5G too - as its moniker suggests - and pairs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Where this differs to the original Nord, however, is that you can expand storage if you want to. It can handle MicroSD cards up to 512GB, which is big news for OnePlus fans who have been aching for expandable storage since the OnePlus 2.

You get a 4,300mAh battery too, which should be enough for a full day's power, and you can charge it quickly using the company's Warp Charge 30T technology, which delivers around 60-70 per cent refill in just 30 minutes.

As for the Nord N100, that's about as budget-friendly as we've seen from OnePlus, ever. It's designed as an alternative to the likes of the Nokia 5.3 and Moto G8. It costs £179 and features the lower power Snapdragon 460 processor. That means it's not 5G.

It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, but like the N10, you can expand the storage using a MicroSD card. Unlike the N10, you don't get Warp Charge 30T, instead, you get 18W charging, which is still not terribly slow.

The big feature here is the battery. With its 5,000mAh capacity, you might just find it lasts you a full two days. It has a 6.52-inch display, and since OnePlus omitted the refresh rate, we can safely assume it's not a 90hz panel, but it is flanked by stereo speakers.

The Nord N10 5G will be available later this month in the UK, while the N100 goes on sale from 10 November.

With these two phones, it's clearer now than ever that OnePlus is a regular smartphone company launching multiple phones at different price ranges, now leveraging the appeal of its brand name to sell lower-spec phones.

We'll reserve judgement on the phones until we get hands-on with them to review, but it's safe to say OnePlus definitely isn't that plucky, disruptive, different-thinking, one-phone-a-year company it used to be.

Writing by Cam Bunton.