OnePlus Nord N10 spec leak reveals mid-range 5G details

(Pocket-lint) - The OnePlus Nord N10 is thought to be a slightly more affordable handset from the company, said to be launching on 26 October and running on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G hardware.

It's an odd move, with OnePlus outlining the launch premise for the Nord, saying that it wasn't until this point in time - with the evolution of the Snapdragon 765 - that it could offer the OnePlus experience in a mid-range device.

However, OnePlus now seems to be going all-in on affordable handsets, with the OnePlus Nord N10 reportedly to be joined by the Nord N100.

The Nord N10 is said to be powered by that Snapdragon 690, a new 5G platform that comes in slightly lower than the previous 765 that's been so popular and that's going to see this as a lower power but more affordable device. There's going to be 6GB RAM.

There's said to be a 6.49-inch display with a full HD resolution, but offering 90Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has previously said it won't go lower than 90Hz, so this makes sense and this could become the lowest-tier device with a faster refresh display.

The camera load-out is reported as 64-megapixel main along with the 8-megapixel ultra-wide and then two trash sensors - likely macro and something random, because OnePlus does seem to be bulking out the spec sheet with extra cameras that no one really wants.

However, the 4300mAh battery sounds promising, especially if it gets some of the OnePlus' fast charging tech.

Previous pricing has suggested that this phone will be under $400 but we'd expect to learn more on 26 October, although so far no event has been confirmed by OnePlus.

Writing by Chris Hall.