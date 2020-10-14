OnePlus 8T official, complete with crazy fast charging and 120Hz display

(Pocket-lint) - Following months of leaks and its own drip-feeding of information, the OnePlus 8T is finally official. It comes with a design that steps away from the look and feel of the 8-series, but the usual top-notch performance.

From a design perspective, it's more like a OnePlus Nord Pro than a OnePlus 8-series phone. It features a flat display on the front and the camera placement on the back has shifted up into the top left corner. That's very much on-trend for most smartphone makers in 2020.

As you'd expect, it's built from glass and aluminium with two colours available at launch: Aquamarine Green and Luna Silver, and a new anti-fingerprint glossy finish on the surface.

Inside, you'll find a Snapdragon 865 processor along with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on which colour you opt for. That processor, of course, is the latest and most powerful chip by Qualcomm and enables 5G support from the OnePlus 8T.

There's also a 4,500mAh battery capacity made up of two 2,250mAh batteries which enable OnePlus to up the charging speeds. It's equipped with 65W Warp Charge tech, which can get you 66 per cent in just 15 minutes. Or a full charge in 39 minutes.

Clearly then, there's the usual focus on speed, and that extends to the display as well.

The display is a flat AMOLED panel that features full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080) and an upgrade in refresh rate from the OnePlus 8. It has a 120Hz refresh panel enabling it to reach super high frame rates.

Camera-wise, the makeup is similar to the quad-camera system on the OnePlus Nord. There's a primary 48-megapixel camera alongside a 16-megapixel ultra-wide. The other two cameras consist of a 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel black and white depth sensor.

In the UK, the Lunar Silver model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for £549, while the Aquamarine Green will get you 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for £649. They're available to pre-order from today, with general availability from Amazon, John Lewis and OnePlus direct from 20 October.

Writing by Cam Bunton.