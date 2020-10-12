OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 could launch 26 October

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has previously been rumoured to announce the mid-range smartphones Nord N10 and Nord N100 before the end of October and now it seems we have an exact date for their release.

According to serial leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as @OnLeaks, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and N100 will be revealed on 26 October at 12:00GMT. Hemmerstoffer doesn't reveal how he knows this information, but he seems very sure it's accurate.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G is thought to be a slightly less powerful version of the previously launched OnePlus Nord that will appear in the US.

It's said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a 64-megapixel main camera. A 6.49-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution is rumoured to be on board. Not much has been mentioned about the OnePlus Nord N100 as yet.

OnePlus will also announce it's flagship OnePlus 8T on 14 October so it's looking to be a busy month for the company. You can read all about the OnePlus 8T in our separate feature, as well as how it compares to the OnePlus 8.

In terms of the OnePlus Nord N10, have a look at our OnePlus Nord review for now, but if Hemmerstoffer is right, we expect to hear more rumours over the next couple of weeks.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.