OnePlus Nord N10 and N100 could launch by the end of October

(Pocket-lint) - When it launched the first Nord phone, OnePlus was clear that this was just a beginning for its more affordable range of products. As it turns out, the next wave of Nord phones could be with us within a few weeks.

A prominent leaker on Twitter claims that the Nord N10 and N100 could both be launched before the end of October.

Exclusive: OnePlus Nord N10 and OnePlus Nord N100 devices are set for launch by the end of this month.#oneplus #OnePlusNord — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 5, 2020

We've not heard a lot about the N100, but there's been some discussion surrounding the N10, which seems to be a slightly less powerful Nord that's going to be sold in the US.

The N10, it's claimed, will feature a Snapdragon 690 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as well as feature a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 6.49-inch fullHD+ screen.

If rumours are accurate, it'll cost less than $400. As for the N100, we're not sure exactly what the specifics are on that model.

Recently it was revealed that OnePlus is working on a good handful of different phones. One of those, code-named 'Clover' is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 400-series processor, and it could be that this is the Nord N100. That's just an educated guess on our part though.

As well as shifting its attention towards more affordable price ranges this year, OnePlus is also about to release its next flagship, the OnePlus 8T and we're going to see that become public on 14 October.

Writing by Cam Bunton.