OnePlus confirms 8T will have an ultra-wide camera

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus in true-to-form style is continuing to drip-feed information about its next flagship smartphone: the OnePlus 8T.

In a tweet published to its official handle, the manufacturer has confirmed that the 8T will have an ultra-wide camera on the back.

This confirms some of the earlier rumours which claims that an ultra-wide-angle camera would be joining the primary sensor.

This rumour also claimed that OnePlus would be building four cameras into the rear, with leaked renders suggesting they'd be put together in a relatively large rectangular protrusion, similar to some of Samsung's latest phones.

Strike a pose with the #OnePlus8T Ultra Wide Angle Camera. — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 4, 2020

Other details we already know include the inclusion of 65W Warp Charge technology that'll refill the 4500mAh battery in under 40 minutes, plus a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display.

Additional rumoured specs include suggestions that it'll feature a flat display, instead of the curved panel on the OnePlus 8, and it will have a single hole-punch camera in the top left corner of the display.

We don't know if it's going to be water-resistant yet or if it will feature wireless charging like the OnePlus 8 Pro, but all will become clear soon.

The OnePlus 8T is going to be announced on 14 October, at which point most of the details will likely already be known thanks to the companies method of revealing key features bit-by-bit in the weeks leading to launch date.

Writing by Cam Bunton.