(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has announced that its next phone, the 8T will ship with OxygenOS 11 out of the box, making it one of the first phones to launch with Android 11. And likely the first non-Pixel.

OxygenOS 11 - of course - is quite a departure from its usual approach to software on a smartphone. It no longer resembles what we'd class as a 'stock' Android experience, instead, the company has completely redesigned many of its interface elements and preinstalled apps.

The reasoning given for the big change was that OnePlus wanted to make important parts of the interface easier to use one-handed, by shifting the areas you're more likely to interact with closer to the bottom of the screen.

The company calls it a 'bold new design', but also think it's an improvement over the standard Android experience.

Other enhancements also mean that the animations are smooth, natural and - thanks to the high refresh rate screens - ultra-fluid.

Oxygen OS 11 also includes the much-requested always-on ambient display, plus a new font called OnePlus Sans and a collection of updated preinstalled apps, plus a revamped Zen mode.

The OnePlus 8T is going to be unveiled on 14 October, and is already confirmed to feature a 120Hz display, 4500mAh battery and super-fast 65W Warp Charge technology that'll fill it from empty in just 39 minutes.

We're sure to hear more information about the phone in the run-up to launch, since the company has a proven track record of drip-feeding specs and features leading to the official unveiling.

Writing by Cam Bunton.