It looks like the OnePlus Nord N10 will be launching soon

(Pocket-lint) - We know that we're going to see the OnePlus 8T on 14 October, but it looks like OnePlus is also gearing up to release a second phone in the Nord series - the OnePlus Nord N10. Yep, that really is the name that has been rumoured.

OnePlus has released the below teaser image on Instagram with the simple caption #ComingSoon - crucially the image is on the OnePlus Nord account, rather than the main OnePlus account.

View this post on Instagram #ComingSoon A post shared by OnePlus Nord (@oneplus.nord) on Sep 28, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

This new Nord looks to be orientated primarily towards the US market - it was surprising at the time that the original OnePlus Nord didn't come to the US.

It's unclear how the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will fit into the general landscape of OnePlus phones but if we had to guess, it will sit slightly above the existing Nord as OnePlus seeks to build out a range of lower mid-range phones to augment the sub-flagship 8 and 8T.

We believe the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 platform and as such will probably butt up against the incoming Google Pixel 4a 5G. Other rumours point to 6GB RAM alongside 128GB storage a 64 megapixel main camera lens plus a second 8 megapixel ultrawide. We're also expecting a 6.49-inch FullHD+ display.

Writing by Dan Grabham.