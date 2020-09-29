OnePlus CEO: There is no 8T Pro this year

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has confirmed that there will be no 'Pro' model of its T-series for 2020, saying that there's nowhere to go to improve on the OnePlus 8 Pro that was launched earlier in the year.

It has been rumoured in the past that the 8T wouldn't be joined by an 8T Pro, and now those rumours have proven to be accurate.

In a post to Chinese social media site, Weibo, Lau stated the following (translated into English by Google Translate):

"There is no 8T Pro this year. Users who like Pro-level products can continue to choose OnePlus 8 Pro, the annual machine king. Our plan for it is itself defined in a direction where there is no room for upgrade. There are also surprises, it is worth looking forward to.​"

In 2019, OnePlus offered up a OnePlus 7T Pro just a few months after releasing the OnePlus 7 Pro, and in doing so, launched a phone that was so similar to its predecessor, there didn't seem to be much reason for its existence.

In 2020, OnePlus is focussing on other areas instead: on the mid-range market and making its OnePlus 8T more competitive in the premium tier.

The company is claimed to be preparing a launch of its US-focused OnePlus Nord N10, but is also going to be improving on a few key areas of the OnePlus 8 when it launches the OnePlus 8T on 14 October.

The 8T is rumoured to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, plus it's been confirmed that it will also feature a 65W Warp Charge feature that will enable users to fully charge it from empty in just 39 minutes. It's also said to feature a quad-camera system and a flatter, Nord-like design.

The OnePlus 8T will be unveiled online at 10am ET/3pm UK time. You can find out how to watch the event right here.

Writing by Cam Bunton.