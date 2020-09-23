OnePlus 8T launch event: How to watch and what to expect

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus is set to announce its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T, in October. Here's everything you need to know.

The event will be held on 14 October at 10am ET (7am PT/3pm UK time).

OnePlus will live-stream the show on YouTube channel and from its website.

Note: The video atop is a teaser. We plan to replace it with the stream.

Here's what OnePlus is most likely to announce on 14 October 2020.

OnePlus usually uses the T-series to upgrade its annual, numbered flagships with modest improvements. Last year, for instance, the OnePlus 7T introduced a higher 90Hz refresh rate, versus the OnePlus 7, plus a third camera on the back of the device. OnePlus has already teased the OnePlus 8T, saying it will include “a range of new and improved technologies that will elevate the OnePlus experience to new heights". Leaks suggest it will look similar to the OnePlus 8 from the front.

It's supposed to have a different rear camera layout, with the addition of a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. It will also have a 120Hz refresh rate and a 4,500mAh battery. For more about the OnePlus 8T, including all the rumours, leaks, and even confirmations so far, check out Pocket-lint's in-depth guide here.

Last year, the OnePlus 7T Pro debuted alongside the OnePlus 7T, but it's unclear if we will see a Pro version of the OnePlus 8T this time around. But we might OnePlus announce a few accessories to go with its new half-step smartphone. For instance, the OnePlus Buds are said to be coming in a cheap flavour soon.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.