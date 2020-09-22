Confirmed: OnePlus 8T will have a 120Hz display

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has announced that the display on its next phone, the OnePlus 8T, will have the same refresh rate as the OnePlus 8 Pro.

That boosts it up from the 90Hz offered on the OnePlus 8 up to 120Hz allowing it to reach peak frame rates of 120 frames per second.

While it's unlikely we'll see a tonne of content like games or movies adapted to make the most of those frame rates, it will mean the interface and interaction with the phone's general software will seem ultra snappy and smooth with little in the way of stuttering or lag.

Part of this is enabled by the 120Hz refresh, the other by the touch sampling rate which OnePlus says will be 240Hz. That means its touch sensitive sensors are capable of super quick detection, so that any time you touch or swipe on the display, the resulting animation on your screen will be very responsive.

As well as that, the display panel underneath the glass is flexible, and that should enable OnePlus to create even slimmer bezels on its phone compared to the previous generation.

TechRadar - in a report detailing some of the display specs not announced by OnePlus - states it will take up more of the available space on the front than either the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro.

Using the 2.5+D flexible panel also means it can be much brighter than before with a peak brightness of 1100 nits. This in a screen measuring 6.55-inches diagonally.

Those high levels of brightness, coupled with the AMOLED panel and the graphics processing capabilities will also ensure the screen is capable of displaying HDR10+ content too.

In addition to all of those features announced, OnePlus states that its colour accuracy will being among the best in the business. It covers 100 per cent DCI-P3 and has a JNCD (just noticeable colour difference) of around 0.3.

The short version of this story is: the next OnePlus will have a fantastic display, or should do if OnePlus' press release today is to be believed.

This latest announcement is sure to be one of many in the coming weeks as OnePlus ramps up the hype for its next phone. It's traditional for the manufacturer to dripfeed new details in the weeks running up to launch of any new phone, and we'll keep you up to date on developments as they occur.

Writing by Cam Bunton.