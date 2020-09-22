OnePlus 8T could cost nearly €800 when it launches

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus will seemingly continue its trend of pushing up the price on its flagship smartphones with the OnePlus 8T 5G when it launches in October. Or at least, it will if a Twitter tipster is to be believed.

In a short thread of tweets, one such leaker - who has been given retailer information correctly in the past - has stated that he expects the 8T to be quite a bit more expensive than the OnePlus 8.

If the information is accurate, the lowest storage 8GB/128GB variant will cost €799 in Europe, making it €80 more than the OnePlus 8's full retail price. The 12GB/256GB model is said to be coming in at €899.

For the US, those numbers are claimed to be identical, but with a US Dollar sign up front: $799 and $899. That puts the 5G OnePlus 8T firmly in flagship territory.

You guys choose it, I will do it. So here's my "ExClUsIvE" OnePlus 8T leak in Europe:

8/128: 799€

12/256: 899€

Even though I still have some doubts but if we look at the 7T 8/128 last year was 100€ cheaper than the 7 Pro 8/128, this price leak makes some sense. Also my... https://t.co/inVnykOSin — Chun (@chunvn8888) September 21, 2020

While it would be surprising for a OnePlus phone to be this expensive, it has been something of a recurring story over the past few years. OnePlus' top tier phones have become more expensive as consumers demand more high-end features in their phones.

It's worth remembering that OnePlus isn't the only company doing this, virtually every manufacturer has pushed up prices over the past couple of years, especially since 5G hit the market with its so-called '5G Tax'.

OnePlus, historically, was a company that offered high end performance on a budget, now it offers top tier flagships that - while expensive - still manage to undercut the big name rivals. Or at least, they do for the time being. At €799, the OnePlus 8T would be knocking firmly on Samsung's door.

For all the other details we've heard so far on the OnePlus 8T, you can read our extensive feature.

Writing by Cam Bunton.