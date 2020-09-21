OnePlus 8T coming soon, says OnePlus India

(Pocket-lint) - OnePlus has confirmed that its next phone, the OnePlus 8T, is coming soon. The manufacturer has announced the phone's imminent arrival through its official India-based channels.

As well as using the one and only Robert Downey Jr in its promotional video on YouTube, the company has also opened up pre-registration to hear more about the phone when it lands.

Fans who sign up to be notified also enter a prize draw with a chance to win the phone when it's launched, but it is limited to the OnePlus India storefront.

The only thing we don't have currently is an official launch date. OnePlus hasn't said exactly when we should expect the next generation of phones to be unveiled.

As for the phone itself, rumours have suggested we're going to see a significant spec bump in a couple of areas from OnePlus 8 to 8T.

First is the screen refresh rate which is claimed to be jumping from 90Hz to 120Hz. Secondly, the company is said to be upping the charging speed and going with the super-fast 65W wired flash charging, more than doubling the power from the 30W Warp Charge on the OnePlus 8.

That jump up to the much faster charging will likely mean a battery redesign using similar technology to Oppo where the battery is made up of two cells in order to maximize speed.

We're also expecting to see the number of cameras on the back jump up from three to four, with the primary and ultra-wide being joined by a macro camera and a depth sensor.

As more information comes in we'll keep you up to date on the developments.

Writing by Cam Bunton.