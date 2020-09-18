OnePlus 8T launch date, specs and pictures leak

(Pocket-lint) - The OnePlus 8T is due to launch on 14 October - according to known tipster Ishan Agarwal.

He claimed to MySmartPrice that the launch schedule has changed due to the current pandemic, with OnePlus' T models usually being announced in September.

Another online tipster, OnLeaks (AKA Steve McFly) has also revealed some of the alleged specifications and several renders of the forthcoming phone.

Posted by PriceBaba, the images are based on "internal schematics" but not 3D CAD diagrams, so the dimensions could be different, but it is believed that the handset will be similar in style.

They show a full-screen display with a punch-hole camera on the front. There is a quad-lens camera on the rear, which is located top-left. A flash will be part of the camera unit too.

OnLeaks claimed that the processor inside the OnePlus 8T will be a Snapdragon 865, although that contradicts previous rumours that stated it will be the slightly more advanced 865+. The latter also matches OnePlus' regular practive of putting "plus" processors inside its T models.

He also said that the display will be 6.55-inches and have a Full HD+ resolution. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

There will be two variants, it is said - one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, another with 12GB and 256GB respectively.

The main camera is claimed to be made up of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel portrait. The front camera will "likely be" a 32-megapixel snapper.

The phone is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charge capablities.

We await confirmation on all of these rumoured details and will bring you more when we know.

Writing by Rik Henderson.