OnePlus Nord N10 5G coming later this year to the US for under $400

(Pocket-lint) - The US was a conspicuous market absence when the OnePlus Nord launched a little earlier in the year. The phone released in India and Europe was not released in the States.

That's not to say there will never be one, OnePlus is planning to launch a Nord phone in the US and the latest rumour suggests it's going to be called the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. Say that ten times really fast.

Despite its not-so-catchy name, the US Nord is expected to be slightly different from the international version and is a sign that the Nord brand is expanding to include multiple devices of varying power and price.

Android Central - the site which reported on the name - claims that the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will come in under $400, competing head-on with the Pixel 4a, but also that it's going to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 processor.

The upcoming Nord is the phone code-named 'Billie' which has appeared in online rumours previously and the 600-series processor means that it's not going to be quite as powerful as the first OnePlus Nord.

It's also claimed that the phone will feature a 64-megapixel camera, a 6.49-inch fullHD+ 90Hz display and 6GB RAM alongside 128GB storage.

There's no specific prediction given for when the new Nord is likely to be released, but it's likely to be "shortly after" the OnePlus 8T is launched according to the report.

As for the name, it's a bit of a mouthful and certainly a departure from OnePlus' usually simple naming scheme.

However, with a US carrier partner likely onboard influencing things and a need to come up with new names as more products are added to its portfolio, it makes sense that a lumpy name like this would crop up eventually.

