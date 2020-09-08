No OnePlus 8T Pro this year, report claims

(Pocket-lint) - Rumours are in full swing for the next smartphone from OnePlus - the OnePlus 8T - but the latest reports suggest we won't get a Pro variant this year.

OnePlus has released a Pro model of all of its flagship smartphones since the OnePlus 7, offering a few extra upgrades or design enhancements over the standard models, like a pop up camera, to justify the extra cost and "Pro" branding.

With the OnePlus 8T reported to offer similar specifications to the OnePlus 8 Pro however, it seems a OnePlus 8T Pro may not be necessary this time round.

Leaker Max J tweeted a cryptic image with the words "Kebab2" in a red circle with a line through it. The OnePlus 8T is reportedly codenamed Kebab, suggesting Kebab2 refers to the OnePlus 8T Pro.

Max J then confirmed in the comments on his tweet that the image meant no OnePlus 8T Pro was in the pipeline.

Exactly — Max J. (@MaxJmb) September 7, 2020

The OnePlus 8T is rumoured to offer a 120Hz refresh rate display along with a quad rear camera. It is also said to be the first OnePlus device to ship with Android 11 straight out of the box. It is expected to launch in the next couple of months and as rumours have already started increasing in the last couple of weeks, expect to hear plenty more before it appears officially.

For now, you can read our rumour round up on the OnePlus 8T to get all the latest information in one place.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.