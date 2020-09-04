OnePlus 8T to feature 120Hz display, quad camera system?

(Pocket-lint) - Rumours of the upcoming OnePlus 8T continue to roll in, and according to the latest reveal, the standard model of the next series will borrow more than one feature from the current OnePlus 8 Pro.

Two primary features stand out in the report: a faster refresh rate display and more cameras on the back. Specifically, OnePlus is said to be planning to bring a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel to the standard OnePlus 8T, plus a quad-camera system.

Those cameras, sadly, don't include a telephoto zoom lens, instead, expect a primary 48-megapixel camera alongside a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera and two lower resolution cameras. One, a 5-megapixel macro and the other a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the display side, that panel is the same size as the OnePlus 8, but will allow users to switch between 60hz and 120Hz refresh when they want to.

Perhaps more important than any of the specs is the fact that it's rumoured to be the first OnePlus phone to ship with Android 11 out of the box.

OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11 - to be exact - which has certainly divided opinion in the early testing phases. It's seen OnePlus depart from the usually clean stock-like software experience and move towards a much more customised look.

In the same report, Android Central states that the new phone is expected to launch at some point near the end of September or beginning of October which is a similar timing to last years OnePlus 7T launch.

The phone - hilariously codenamed 'Kebab' - is expected to be one of many phones to launch in the latter part of 2020, and it's expected OnePlus will also release a wider range of phones including some more affordable, but less powerful smartphones.

Of course, it's all just rumour for now, but nothing so far stands out as being wildly unlikely. The T series is often an incremental update on the previous models and the rumours fit in with the recent trends.

Writing by Cam Bunton.